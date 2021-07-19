Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $4.82 Million in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 115,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

FOCS stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 383.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.