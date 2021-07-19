Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 103,976 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 419.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,976 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Adient worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its stake in Adient by 32.9% in the first quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 259,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 64,135 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 41.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Adient by 339.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 60,909 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 211,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.28. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

