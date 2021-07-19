Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 103,755 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 103,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,581,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 87,787 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after buying an additional 29,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

