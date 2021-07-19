Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 620,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 273,526 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 670,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

TRIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL opened at $7.50 on Monday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $33,907.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,938 shares of company stock worth $96,874 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

