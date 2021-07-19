Scotiabank Boosts Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$2.75

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BTEGF. CIBC lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.16.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTEGF stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.