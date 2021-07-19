Scotiabank Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on YARIY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Pareto Securities raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Yara International ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Shares of YARIY traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.07. 9,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.21. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.