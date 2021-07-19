SCRIV NETWORK 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $220.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $27,950.00 and $220.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 23.7% against the dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

