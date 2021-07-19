Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Seagate Technology from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.26.

STX stock opened at $84.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.86. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $3,874,400.00. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 5,634,153 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $507,862,551.42. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,888,475 shares of company stock worth $531,663,617. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,424,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

