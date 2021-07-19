Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $1.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

