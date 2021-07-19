Seedify.fund 1-Day Volume Tops $483,586.00 (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $483,586.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00037208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00098544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00147642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,655.20 or 0.99973957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.