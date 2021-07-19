SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEEK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of SEEK stock remained flat at $$47.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73. SEEK has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $51.20.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

