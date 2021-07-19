Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $70,962.00

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $390,298.70 and $70,962.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00039871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00102230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00147628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,773.05 or 0.99975602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

