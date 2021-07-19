Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $571.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.83.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

