Sentinel (DVPN) Price Tops $0.0189 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Sentinel has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $64.30 million and $344,974.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,153,775,677 coins and its circulating supply is 3,402,091,630 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

