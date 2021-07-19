Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $19,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Service Co. International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,736,000 after purchasing an additional 126,869 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Service Co. International by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 143,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $8,050,967.10. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,900 shares of company stock worth $11,605,626. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI opened at $55.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

