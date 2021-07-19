SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group stock opened at $67.52 on Monday. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.40.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJW. Barclays initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

