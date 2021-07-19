SG Americas Securities LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 286.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $2,966,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 51.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 73,596 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $348,529.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,064.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,234 shares of company stock worth $6,723,832. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLFS. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $44.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.50. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

