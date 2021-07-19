SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

In other news, Director Barb J. Samardzich sold 50,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,549,266 shares of company stock worth $56,186,384. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

