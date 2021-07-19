SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $231,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,404 shares of company stock worth $24,596,270. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $95.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.