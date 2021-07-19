SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 5,406 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $20,106,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -289.67.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

