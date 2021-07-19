SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 145 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,415.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,543.31. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,620.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 281 shares of company stock valued at $450,442 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.