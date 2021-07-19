SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Gap Up to $12.40

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $12.85. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 100,808 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in SGOCO Group by 509.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 55,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

