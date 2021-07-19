Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Update

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SEII stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Sharing Economy International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.45.

Get Sharing Economy International alerts:

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc focuses on technology and global sharing economy markets by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships. Its platforms includes BuddiGo, a peer-to-peer resource sharing platform that allows users to outsource daily chores and mundane tasks; and AnyWorkspace, an online real-time marketplace that connects workspace providers with clients who need temporary office and meeting spaces.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Economy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Economy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.