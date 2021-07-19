Sheryl Palmer Sells 35,951 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 35,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $1,168,407.50.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Sheryl Palmer sold 100 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $3,255.00.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 25,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

