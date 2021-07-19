Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. lowered its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $20,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $144,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $4,400,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $9,151,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 37.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,378. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.64.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,131.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $19,029,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,842,069 shares of company stock valued at $170,140,064 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

