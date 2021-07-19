Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SHLS) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 26th

Shoals Technologies Group’s (NASDAQ:SHLS) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 26th. Shoals Technologies Group had issued 77,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $1,925,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHLS. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

SHLS stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 90.37. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

