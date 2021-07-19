Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $65.91 on Monday. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27. The stock has a market cap of $934.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Shoe Carnival shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 20th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCVL shares. TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other Shoe Carnival news, CFO W Kerry Jackson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $747,010.00. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

