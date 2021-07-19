Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Update

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. raised Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of Shoprite stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96. Shoprite has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $11.93.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

