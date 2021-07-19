Short Interest in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) Drops By 40.0%

5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVAM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get 5:01 Acquisition alerts:

FVAM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. 305,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,162. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96. 5:01 Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for 5:01 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5:01 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.