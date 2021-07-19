Short Interest in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Drops By 57.1%

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 6,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

