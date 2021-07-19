Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Grows By 35.8%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 755,300 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 556,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

AAGIY stock opened at $49.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

