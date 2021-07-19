Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Grows By 35.8%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 755,300 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 556,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
AAGIY stock opened at $49.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.
About AIA Group
