Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Rises By 33.3%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of BCHEY remained flat at $$18.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18. Beach Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.
Beach Energy Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.