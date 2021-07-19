Short Interest in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Declines By 34.0%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bonso Electronics International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Bonso Electronics International at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bonso Electronics International stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83. Bonso Electronics International has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $12.70.

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

