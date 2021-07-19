Short Interest in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Declines By 34.5%

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Century Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.91. The stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $634.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.03. Century Bancorp has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $121.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

