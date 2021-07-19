Short Interest in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Declines By 34.5%

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Century Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.91. The stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $634.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.03. Century Bancorp has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $121.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.
Century Bancorp Company Profile
Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.