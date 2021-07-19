Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Grows By 37.2%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 700,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CCNC stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.82. 29,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41. Code Chain New Continent has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $11.62.
Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative return on equity of 76.99% and a negative net margin of 157.68%.
Code Chain New Continent Company Profile
Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the coal and mobile gaming businesses in China. It is involved in the sales, storage, transportation, and processing of steam coal, as well as iron ore trading and refined processing business. The company also engages in the sale of coke, steel, construction materials, mechanical equipment, and steel scraps.
