Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Grows By 37.2%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 700,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CCNC stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.82. 29,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41. Code Chain New Continent has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative return on equity of 76.99% and a negative net margin of 157.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the coal and mobile gaming businesses in China. It is involved in the sales, storage, transportation, and processing of steam coal, as well as iron ore trading and refined processing business. The company also engages in the sale of coke, steel, construction materials, mechanical equipment, and steel scraps.

