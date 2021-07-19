Short Interest in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Expands By 34.0%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,454. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.06.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

In other Cogent Biosciences news, CFO John L. Green sold 17,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $157,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COGT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,627,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

