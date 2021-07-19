Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Decreases By 56.3%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.40. 29,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,934. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3652 per share. This is a positive change from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLPBY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

