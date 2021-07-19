Short Interest in Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Increases By 50.0%

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CUSI remained flat at $$14.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22. Cuisine Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Get Cuisine Solutions alerts:

Cuisine Solutions Company Profile

Cuisine Solutions, Inc produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas and sous-vide sides, chicken and moist turkey, prepared sauces, and seafood products, as well as prepared vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cuisine Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuisine Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.