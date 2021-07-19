Short Interest in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Drops By 41.2%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 15,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $727,250.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 5,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after buying an additional 27,122,001 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Discovery by 24.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,180,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Discovery by 346.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,860,000 after purchasing an additional 93,035 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,000 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,855. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.08.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.