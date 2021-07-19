Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Declines By 46.2%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUYTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oddo Bhf raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Etn. Fr. Colruyt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of -0.12.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

