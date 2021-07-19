Short Interest in First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Declines By 50.0%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FACO stock remained flat at $$2.03 during trading on Friday. 7,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,089. First Acceptance has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter.

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

