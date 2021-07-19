Short Interest in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Decreases By 28.8%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHI. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter.

FTHI opened at $21.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.93. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.

