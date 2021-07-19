Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Increases By 29.7%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,680,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after buying an additional 46,764 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 27.1% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

FMY opened at $13.96 on Monday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

