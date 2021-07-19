Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Decreases By 30.0%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 582,100 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 831,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $60.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.51. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $214.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.55.
Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
Featured Article: Beta
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.