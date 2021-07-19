Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Decreases By 30.0%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 582,100 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 831,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $60.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.51. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $214.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

