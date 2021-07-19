Short Interest in Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Drops By 30.9%

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,700 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 646,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 212.7 days.
Shares of HMCTF stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $7.71.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile
