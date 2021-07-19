Short Interest in Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LOGL) Expands By 46.2%

Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LOGL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of LOGL traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,584. Legend Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
Legend Oil and Gas Company Profile
