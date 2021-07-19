Short Interest in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Rises By 27.6%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lightbridge by 27,062.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 104.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Lightbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,530,000. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lightbridge stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,251. Lightbridge has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.12.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

