Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Increases By 48.5%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the June 15th total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of LINC stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

