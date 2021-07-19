Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Increases By 48.5%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the June 15th total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
Shares of LINC stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $8.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.