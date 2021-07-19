Short Interest in Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Drops By 38.2%

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,734,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MXSG remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 568,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,913. Mexus Gold US has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Mexus Gold US
