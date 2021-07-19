Short Interest in Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Drops By 38.2%

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,734,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXSG remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 568,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,913. Mexus Gold US has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get Mexus Gold US alerts:

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Mexus Gold US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexus Gold US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.