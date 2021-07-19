Short Interest in Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Declines By 40.0%

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MMSMY remained flat at $$5.67 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Get Mitsui Mining & Smelting alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures engineered powders comprising ultra-fine powders for electronic materials, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials, including hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxides and nickel-lithium materials; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.